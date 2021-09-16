Philippines tries new tack in COVID-19 curbs to reopen more businesses

MANILA: Restaurants, salons and other small businesses in the Philippine capital region reopened on Thursday (Sep 16) after being shut for weeks, as the government shifts to localised lockdowns from wide-scale mobility controls in a bid to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

The targeted lockdown approach being piloted in Metro Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities and home to 13 million people, may be replicated in other parts of the country if it proves successful in boosting business activity while keeping the spread of coronavirus in check.

"We are elated that our restaurant has reopened. Our employees will now have work," said restaurant supervisor Luciano Dalay. "They used to be on rotation, but now they will have full duty."

Outdoor dining is allowed at 30 per cent capacity, while indoor dining is limited to small groups of fully immunised people. Religious gatherings and personal care services are allowed also at up to 30 per cent of the capacity of the venue.