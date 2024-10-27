Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100

MANILA: Rescuers in the Philippines were diving into a lake and scouring isolated villages on Sunday (Oct 27) to locate dozens of missing people as the death toll from Tropical Storm Trami hit 100.

Trami, which rammed into the Philippines on October 24, was among the deadliest storms to hit the Southeast Asian country this year.

According to the national disaster agency, it forced more than half a million people to flee their homes and at least 36 people remain missing.

Police in the hardest-hit Bicol region have recorded 38 deaths, most due to drowning.

"We are still receiving many calls and we are trying to save as many people as we can," Bicol regional police director Andre Dizon told AFP.

"Hopefully, there will be no more deaths."