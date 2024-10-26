Philippine rescuers battle floodwaters to reach stranded

MANILA: Rescuers in the northern Philippines raced on Saturday (Oct 26) to reach people still stranded in areas made inaccessible by flooding from Tropical Storm Trami, which has displaced nearly half a million people and killed at least 87.

In the hard-hit Bicol region, residents trapped on the roofs and upper floors of their homes were still awaiting desperately needed assistance, officials told AFP.

"The floods have yet to subside. Calls asking for help are still pouring here," regional police director Andre Dizon told AFP.

"We need to rescue them as soon as possible because starvation can be a problem. We're hearing reports that children are already getting sick."

In the region's Camarines Sur province, food and drinking water was in increasingly short supply as some areas remained completely submerged and difficult to access, he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos visited the area on Saturday to inspect the damage before meeting with provincial officials.

Trami's death toll, meanwhile, inched higher, with Bicol and Batangas province south of Manila accounting for the majority of fatalities.