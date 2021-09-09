Storm-hit Philippines braces for powerful typhoon

MANILA: At least one person died and 17 were missing after a storm dumped heavy rain and caused flooding in the Philippines, authorities said Thursday (Sep 9), as a powerful typhoon barrelled towards the country.

Tropical Storm Conson hit the central province of Eastern Samar as a typhoon on Monday before weakening as it passed over the archipelago, forcing around 10,000 people to flee their homes, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

One person drowned on the island province of Marinduque, said Mark Timbal, spokesman for the disaster agency.

Another two deaths reported in Masbate province were yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

At least 17 people, mostly fishermen, have been confirmed missing.