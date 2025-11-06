Typhoon Kalmaegi death toll tops 140 with over 100 missing in the Philippines

CEBU: Typhoon Kalmaegi killed at least 140 people, with 127 missing, after unleashing devastating flooding across the central Philippines, official figures showed on Thursday (Nov 6), as the storm headed towards Vietnam.

The national civil defence office confirmed 114 reported deaths, though that tally did not include an additional 28 recorded by Cebu provincial authorities.

Most of the deaths were reported in the central province of Cebu, which was pummelled by Kalmaegi on Tuesday, setting off flash floods and causing a river and other waterways to overflow, said Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, deputy administrator of the Office of Civil Defense.

Kalmaegi moved away from western Palawan province into the South China Sea before noon Wednesday and was barreling toward Vietnam, according to forecasters.

Among the dead were six people who were killed when a Philippine air force helicopter crashed in the southern province of Agusan del Sur on Tuesday. The crew was on its way to provide humanitarian help to provinces battered by Kalmaegi, the military said. It did not give the cause of the crash.