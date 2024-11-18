Floods hit northern Philippines after typhoon forces dam release

Rooftops could be seen poking through brown water in Ilagan city in Isabela province while buildings and roads near Tuguegarao city in Cagayan province were inundated.

"If Magat Dam continues to release water on all of its seven gates, Ilagan city might get erased from the map due to flooding," Jun Montereal, chairman of the city's disaster preparedness committee, told AFP, estimating 500 houses had been flooded.

"This is one of the gravest incidents that we have ever experienced because of the typhoon."

Carlo Ablan, who helps oversee operations at the dam, said water was released after a "huge volume" of inflows due to rain from Man-yi.

"If we won't be releasing water, the worst possible scenario will be our dam would collapse and that will be a much bigger problem," Ablan said.

HEAVY DAMAGE

At least eight people were killed when typhoon Man-yi slammed into the islands over the weekend, including a 79-year-old man who died in Camarines Norte after his motorbike was caught in a power line, police said.

Seven people died and three were injured when a landslide buried their house in Nueva Vizcaya province in Luzon, Kristine Falcon of the provincial disaster agency told AFP.

Power outages across the island province of Catanduanes could last for months after Man-yi toppled electricity poles, provincial information officer Camille Gianan told AFP.

"Catanduanes has been heavily damaged by that typhoon - we need food packs, hygiene kits and construction materials," Gianan said.

"Most houses with light materials were flattened while some houses made of concrete had their roofs, doors and windows destroyed."