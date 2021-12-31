Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of the year tops 400
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of the year tops 400

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of the year tops 400

People look out from a window at an evacuation centre following Typhoon Rai, in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, Philippines, Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Greenpeace/Jilson Tiu)

31 Dec 2021 01:21PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 01:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: The Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai has crossed the 400 mark, the disaster agency said on Friday (Dec 31), as officials in some hard-hit provinces appealed for more supplies of food, water and shelter materials about two weeks after the storm struck.

Rai was the 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian nation this year.

Reported deaths had reached 405, mostly due to drowning, fallen trees and landslides, Ricardo Jalad, chief of the national disaster agency, told a news conference. He said 82 were missing and 1,147 injured.

More than 530,000 houses were damaged, a third of which were totally wrecked, while damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at 23.4 billion pesos (US$459 million), Jalad said.

The typhoon affected nearly 4.5 million people, including about 500,000 sheltering in evacuation centres, government data showed. It made landfall as a category 5 typhoon on Dec 16, and left a trail of destruction in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Surigao del Norte, including the holiday island of Siargao, and the Dinagat Islands.

People rebuild a house damaged by Typhoon Rai, in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, Philippines, Dec 20, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Greenpeace/Erwin Mascarinas)
Houses damaged by Typhoon Rai are seen in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, Philippines, Dec 19, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Greenpeace/Erwin Mascarinas)
A Greenpeace campaigner holds a banner calling for climate justice, amid damages caused by Typhoon Rai, in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, Philippines, Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Greenpeace/Jilson Tiu)
People line up to receive food during a feeding programme at an evacuation centre, following Typhoon Rai, in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, Philippines, Dec 21, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Greenpeace/Jilson Tiu)

In central Philippine provinces, disaster and government officials have been grappling with inadequate relief supplies for thousands of residents still without power and water.

"It caused massive destruction and it was like a bomb was dropped in northern Bohol," Anthony Damalerio, chief of Bohol province's disaster agency, told Reuters.

A popular dive spot, Bohol reported 109 deaths and is seeking shelter kits, food and water, Damalerio said.

"Our problem is shelter, those who lost roofs, especially now that this is rainy season in the province," Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas told ANC news channel.

Rai's swath of destruction revived memories of typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Philippines Typhoon Rai

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us