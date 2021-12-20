'I'm okay': Philippine typhoon survivors write letters to loved ones

SURIGAO CITY, Philippines: With no mobile signal or Internet to contact loved ones, typhoon survivors stranded on a devastated group of Philippine islands have written letters to reassure worried relatives that they are alive.

Photos of the touching missives were posted on Monday (Dec 20) on the Facebook page of Dinagat Islands Governor Arlene Bag-ao, who has been able to get online during trips to the neighbouring island of Mindanao where she is seeking help for her constituents.

"We are happy to be alive," Aimee Antonio-Jimeno wrote in a letter dated Dec 19 and addressed to "my dearest sister".

"Our houses are roofless but we are not hopeless! Please let all our families know."