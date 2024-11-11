Fourth typhoon in a month hits the Philippines

MANILA: Thousands of villages were ordered to evacuate and ports shut down, officials said on Monday (Nov 11), as the disaster-weary Philippines was struck by another typhoon - the fourth in less than a month.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage as Typhoon Toraji hit the nation's northeast coast near Dilasag town, about 220km northeast of the capital, Manila, the national weather agency said.

"We're getting hit with strong winds and heavy rain. Some trees are being toppled and power has been cut since yesterday," Merwina Pableo, civil defence chief of Dinalungan town near Dilasag, told AFP.

"We cannot go out yet to make a damage assessment."

At least 1,400 people were moved from coastal areas as well as flood-prone and landslide-prone areas of Dinalungan and nearby Baler municipality, said disaster operations official Donald Allan Ty.

In all, the government ordered 2,500 villages to be evacuated on Sunday, though the national disaster office does not have the total number of evacuees as of Monday.

Toraji, packing maximum winds of 130kmh, came on the heels of three cyclones in less than a month that killed 159 people.