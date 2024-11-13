Evacuations, call for aid as Typhoon Usagi approaches Philippines

MANILA: The Philippines ordered evacuations ahead of Typhoon Usagi on Wednesday (Nov 13), as the UN disaster office sought US$32.9 million in aid for the country after storms that killed more than 150 people.

The national weather service said Usagi, the archipelago's fifth major storm in three weeks, was likely to make landfall Thursday in Cagayan province on the northeast tip of main island Luzon.

Provincial civil defence chief Rueli Rapsing said mayors had been ordered to evacuate residents in vulnerable areas, by force if necessary.

"Under (emergency protocols), all the mayors must implement the forced evacuation, especially for susceptible areas," he told AFP by telephone, adding as many as 40,000 in the province lived in hazard-prone areas.

The successive storms have taken a toll on the resources of both the government and local households, the UN said late Tuesday.