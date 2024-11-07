Philippines evacuates thousands ahead of Typhoon Yinxing

MANILA: The Philippines has evacuated thousands of people from coastal communities ahead of a major typhoon, officials said on Thursday (Nov 7), just weeks after a tropical cyclone left at least 150 people dead.

Packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 175kmh, Typhoon Yinxing could make landfall in the northern Philippines later in the day or early Friday, the state weather agency said.

Yinxing is the third storm in less than a month to threaten the Philippines after Severe Tropical Storm Trami and Super Typhoon Kong-rey together left 158 people dead, the national disaster agency said, with most of that tally attributed to Trami.

At least 17,000 people from coastal areas of Cagayan province, in the country's far north, moved into temporary shelters on Wednesday to avoid potential flooding from heavy rains now pounding the region, provincial rescue official Rueli Rapsing told AFP.

"I'm expecting more evacuees to arrive since there is an ongoing evacuation in the municipalities," Rapsing said.

The national weather agency said Cagayan, home to about 1.3 million people, might bear the brunt of Yinxing based on its current trajectory.