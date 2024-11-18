Philippines, US sign military intelligence-sharing deal

China's foreign ministry said on Monday any kind of military agreement or security cooperation "must not be directed against or harm the interests of a third party, and they must not undermine regional peace or exacerbate tensions in the region".

"The only correct choice for safeguarding one's own national security and maintaining peace and stability in the region is to adhere to good neighbourly relations and to strategic autonomy," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

The US and the Philippines have a mutual defence treaty dating back to 1951, which could be invoked if either side came under attack, including in the South China Sea.

"I want to start by underscoring our ironclad commitment to the Philippines," Austin said during the groundbreaking ceremony for the coordination centre.

Austin said the coordination centre should enable real-time information sharing between the two defence treaty allies and boost interoperability.

"It will be a place where our forces can work side by side to respond to regional challenges," Austin said.

The Philippines has expressed confidence the alliance will remain strong under incoming US President-elect Donald Trump.

Both the Philippines and the US face increasingly aggressive actions from China in the South China Sea, a conduit for more than US$3 trillion in annual ship-borne commerce, which it claims almost entirely as its own.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague said China's claims had no legal basis, siding with the Philippines which brought the case.

But China rejected the ruling, leading to a series of sea and air confrontations with the Philippines that have turned the highly strategic South China Sea into a potential flashpoint between Washington and Beijing.

"The United States' presence in the Indo Pacific region is essential for maintaining peace and stability in this region," Teodoro said during the inauguration, echoing previous remarks made by Marcos.