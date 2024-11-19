Philippines' Marcos says he discussed alliance in call with Trump

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he and United States President-elect Donald Trump discussed their countries' alliance and their desire to strengthen that deep relationship in a phone call on Tuesday (Nov 19).

Marcos told reporters the call with Trump was "very friendly" and "very productive", and said he planned to see Trump as soon as he could.

"I think President-elect Trump was happy to hear from the Philippines," said Marcos, whose two-year-old administration has strengthened Manila's defence relationship with Washington as both countries face common security challenges in the region.

Marcos has sought to rebuild ties that frayed under his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who was openly hostile to the US. Last year, he made the first official visit by a Philippine leader to the US in more than 10 years.

Marcos is the son of the late strongman Ferdinand and former first lady Imelda Marcos, whom Washington helped flee into exile in Hawaii during the 1986 "people power" uprising. He said Trump had asked about his 95-year-old mother.

"He asked, 'How is Imelda?' I told him she's congratulating you," he said.