Philippines, US kick off joint drills amid China concerns

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines: The Philippines and United States launched army-to-army exercises on Monday (Mar 13), with a focus on enhancing the Southeast Asian nation's ability to protect and defend its territory from external threats.

The drills come on the heels of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's decision last month to expand the US' access to his country's military bases - a move that has infuriated China since the Philippines is seen as a fulcrum of geopolitical rivalry between the two major powers.

More than 3,000 Filipino and US soldiers will participate in the three-week-long annual exercises called Salaknib, which involve multiple small-arms live-fire exercises, artillery and mortar live-fire events, and construction projects.

"The scenarios would involve the defence of the Philippine archipelago from potential foreign aggressors," Philippines Army Chief Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner told reporters following the opening ceremony.

"Since this is an army-to-army exercise, we will focus on defence operations such as air defence and also our defence from the shorelines," he added.