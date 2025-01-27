Philippines, US, Vietnam, Indonesia train for maritime law enforcement cooperation

MANILA: Coast guard and fishery officials from the Philippines, United States, Vietnam and Indonesia practised vessel boarding and arrest techniques at a joint maritime law enforcement training, the US Embassy in Manila said on Monday (Jan 27).

The two-week course on the Philippines' southern island of Mindanao comes as part of a regional effort to boost law enforcement cooperation as fears of maritime conflict with China grow.

There have been frequent clashes or tense standoffs between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the strategic waterway, as well as recent incidents involving Vietnamese and Indonesian vessels.

"Together, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that our maritime sovereignty remains a zone of peace, safety and prosperity for all," Philippine Coast Guard District Commander Rejard V Marfe said in a statement released by the US embassy.

Marfe called the Jan 13 to Jan 24 training "invaluable in ensuring that we are better equipped to address maritime threats", though the statement made no mention of China.