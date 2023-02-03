Philippines military bases ‘strategic real estate’ for US near Taiwan: Analysts

Securing access to military bases in the Philippines will give the United States a greater “strategic real estate” in the South China Sea, significantly boosting its presence and security options closer to Taiwan, analysts said.

Before the deal on Thursday (Feb 2), the US forces relied on access to the region through Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, with “nothing guaranteed in between”, analyst Euan Graham told CNA’s Asia Now.

The Philippines had been the missing link placing the US right in the middle of two “flash points” – the South China Sea and Taiwan – “with options to bring its defence forces into these strategically significant areas,” he said.

“To put it simply, the Philippines is a very important strategic real estate,” said Dr Graham, a Shangri-La Dialogue senior fellow for Indo-Pacific Defence and Strategy at think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

The newly-announced agreement will provide the US access to four additional locations in the Philippines.