Residents in for months-long displacement as Philippine volcano spews lava, gases

MANILA: At least 14,000 people evacuated from around a volcano spewing lava and noxious gases in the central Philippines may remain displaced from their homes for months, authorities warned on Tuesday (Jun 13).

Incandescent lava was seen flowing slowly from the mouth of the 2,462m Mayon volcano, which was placed on a high alert level last week following seismic tremors and hundreds of rockfall events.

"Based on our previous experiences, this volcanic activity may persist for a few months," Teresito Bacolcol, chief of the state volcanology and seismology agency, told DZMM radio, adding that residents usually living within a 6km radius of the volcano would have to stay in evacuation centres.

Roughly 14,000 people have been evacuated and are sheltering in schools and community centres, disaster agency data show.

Larry Llenaresas, a community leader in Albay province, told DZMM radio there was a need for more food and drinking water for the displaced.