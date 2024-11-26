Philippine VP denies assassination plot against Marcos

MANILA: Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday (Nov 26) denied she was plotting to kill President Ferdinand Marcos, saying her comments that sparked a government probe only reflected "consternation" with her one-time ally.

The country's justice department on Monday called Duterte the "self-confessed mastermind" of a plot to assassinate the president and issued a subpoena demanding she appear at a formal inquiry.

The move followed Duterte telling reporters she had instructed one of her security team members to kill Marcos, his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos and cousin Martin Romualdez if an alleged plot to assassinate her was successful.

But Duterte appeared to walk those comments back on Tuesday, describing them as an expression of "consternation" at the Marcos administration's "failure to serve the Filipinos while it masterfully persecutes political enemies".

She also said the government's plot accusations amounted to "farce".

"Common sense should be enough for us to understand and accept that a supposed conditional act of revenge does not constitute an active threat. This is a plan without flesh," Duterte said in a statement.

"I am confident that an honest scrutiny would easily expose this narrative (of a supposed plot to kill Marcos) to be farce, imagined, or nothing at all."