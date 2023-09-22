Philippines weighing legal options against China over coral reef 'destruction'

MANILA: The Philippines is exploring legal options against China, accusing it of destroying the coral reefs within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea. Beijing has rejected the allegation, calling it an attempt to "create political drama".

The Philippines foreign ministry late on Thursday (Sep 21) said it was awaiting assessments from various agencies of the extent of environmental damage in Iroquois Reef in the Spratly Islands and would be guided by solicitor general Menardo Guevarra.

The Philippines is studying the possibility of filing a second legal case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in the Hague, Guevarra said on Friday. It won its first case, filed in 2013, contesting China's claims to the area.

The study "was prompted not only by the alleged destruction of reefs but also by other incidents and the overall situation in the West Philippine Sea," Guevarra told Reuters, adding that a report and recommendation would be sent to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the foreign ministry. Manila refers to the part of the South China Sea that it claims as the West Philippine Sea.

"The DFA stands ready to contribute to this effort," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"States entering the Philippines' EEZ and maritime zones therefore are likewise obliged to protect and preserve our marine environment," it said.

Any move to pursue arbitration would be highly controversial after the Philippines' landmark 2016 victory in a case against China that concluded Beijing's claim to sovereignty over most of the South China Sea had no basis under international law.