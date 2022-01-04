Philippines widens COVID-19 restrictions outside capital

MANILA: The Philippines will expand coronavirus restrictions in Manila from Wednesday (Jan 5) to include more than 11 million people living near the capital as cases surge, the government said.

Daily infections have spiked to a two-month high in January and the health department warned of higher caseloads in the coming days following the detection of local cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The provinces of Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal surrounding Manila have been placed under the third highest alert "due to a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases", presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the tighter restrictions, which will be in place until mid-January, unvaccinated residents have to stay at home unless buying essentials or exercising.

Restaurants, parks, churches and beauty salons will operate at lower capacity while in-person classes and contact sports are suspended.

The order comes a day after Manila went to Alert Level 3.