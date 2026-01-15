Phone makers in India not mandated to share source code, say industry body and government

SINGAPORE: There is no mandate from the Indian government requiring phone makers to share their source code, industry body MAIT said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 14).

The statement by the group, which represents smartphone manufacturers in India, backs the government’s denial of a Reuters report that the country is proposing to require phone makers to give authorities access to the programming instructions that make phones work.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a statement on Sunday stating that the Reuters report “has selectively chosen to ignore the comments of the industry association, which clearly indicates its mischievous intent to sensationalise the news”.

The Reuters report had pointed to a 2023 government proposal of 83 security standards that would reportedly force smartphone makers to share their source code.

While it was drafted in 2023, the report said it is only now that the MeitY was “considering imposing them legally”, sparking backlash from online activists and experts concerned with the move infringing on the privacy of citizens.

Refuting the report, MAIT pointed to an official memorandum issued on June 18, 2025, that removed language suggesting mandatory sharing of source code. Instead, phone makers need to submit internal test reports, including a summary of the number of security vulnerabilities.

“Any suggestion that MAIT has advocated compulsory source code sharing is incorrect and misleading,” it said.

According to local media, a senior official said the source code claim was a mischaracterisation of recent talks between the government and industry, which were meant to assess which industry standards are practical to implement after smartphone security oversight was transferred from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to MeitY.