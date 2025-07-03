'Big Comrade': Former defence chief takes reins as Thai PM

BANGKOK: Thailand's former defence chief is set to be appointed acting prime minister on Thursday (Jul 3), capping a colourful career for the political heavyweight once nicknamed "Big Comrade".

Phumtham Wechayachai earned his moniker over links in his youth to a 1970s student movement that rallied against the architect of a military coup, before their protests were violently crushed.

He fled to the jungle where communist guerrillas were plotting uprisings against the nation's military, and recently he has been questioned over his associations.

But the 71-year-old has successfully transitioned into the limelight from a business role in the empire of Thaksin Shinawatra, the founding force of a dynasty which has dominated Thai politics for decades.

Phumtham has held the defence and commerce portfolios, and had a previous spell as acting prime minister after a crisis engulfed the top office last year.

On Thursday he is due to be sworn in as deputy prime minister and interior minister – making him acting premier again, after Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended from her role.