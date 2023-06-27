Malaysia warns people against downloading malicious 'Pink WhatsApp' app

"Users may receive messages and links that appear to be from WhatsApp inviting them to try the new application," said MCMC.

It also reportedly advised the public not to download and install the application, and to immediately delete it if it is already present on their mobile devices.

MCMC also recommended that the public only download mobile applications from official stores such as Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery, according to Bernama.

In India, Mumbai police have also issued a public warning about the application.

According to The Star, citing India Times, members of the public were urged to refer to an advisory titled “WhatsApp Pink: A red alert for Android users”.

It reportedly detailed how Pink WhatsApp will bombard the affected user’s device with numerous ads and cause them to lose control of their device as personal data like one-time password (OTP) and contacts can be accessed by fraudsters.

The advisory was released by the Information Security Education and Awareness agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India.