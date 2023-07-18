Thwarted Thai PM candidate chases support for next vote

BANGKOK: The liberal reformist seeking to become Thailand's prime minister said on Monday (Jul 17) he was marshalling support for his next tilt at the job after military-appointed senators foiled his first attempt.

Efforts to elect a government have deadlocked on parliament's refusal to endorse the candidacy of Pita Limjaroenrat, whose Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May elections.

Establishment lawmakers consider his party's pledge to reform the kingdom's strict royal defamation laws a red line and the Harvard-educated politician's nomination fell 51 votes short last week.

Pita said the eight-party coalition supporting him had agreed to renominate him for a second vote on Wednesday, adding he was canvassing senators who did not support him in the first round.

"We still are talking to find more support," he told reporters.

"There are several who missed the vote because of other duties," he said. "It is still possible they might vote."

MFP won nearly 40 per cent of the vote in May's poll but Pita's attempt at forming a government was blocked by supporters of the Thai establishment.

Junta-appointed senators oppose MFP's proposal to soften the kingdom's royal defamation law, under which offenders can be jailed for up to 15 years.

Just 13 members of the 250-strong upper chamber voted for him last week.