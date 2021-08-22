PM Ismail Sabri calls for bipartisan cooperation in national recovery for the sake of 'Malaysian family'

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob called for MPs from both sides of the political divide to unite in national recovery for the sake of the “Malaysian family”.

Speaking during his first televised address to the country on Sunday (Aug 22), a day after he was officially sworn in as prime minister, Mr Ismail Sabri offered opposition politicians the opportunity to be part of the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on COVID-19.

“I would like to urge all members of the House of Representatives, whether within or outside of the government, to work together to help our nation recover. Let us open our minds and hearts to forget our differences by working together.

“We need to find a common ground and move towards building a consensus for the security and safety of our family, Malaysian family,” he said.

He picked the concept of “Malaysian family” as it is inclusive in nature and cuts across boundaries of religion, race and ethnic, Mr Ismail Sabri added. “The concept of Malaysian family is akin to the strength of a nation bound together by such values.”

Heeding the king’s call for the politicians to set aside their differences, Mr Ismail Sabri invited opposition leaders to be part of the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on COVID-19.

"I understand that the political turmoil have beseeched the country have

distressed the public. Therefore, it is imperative that political stability is

swiftly achieved through togetherness, and this includes cross-party

cooperation.

"Therefore, I would like to offer the opportunity to the leadership of the

Opposition to be part of the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on COVID-19," he said.

Mr Ismail Sabri also noted that Malaysia has seen two governments since the last general election, and that such “swift changes” within a short period of time was detrimental to the people and country.

“Thus, let us move forward. We must stamp out this grab for political power. Let us as one big family comprising civil servants, the private sector workers, and those self-employed – in repairing, healing and recovering our nation,” he said.