No ‘inspiration’ yet on when to dissolve parliament, says Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he has yet to decide when to dissolve parliament to pave the way for Malaysia’s 15th general election (GE15).

He said any decision on this will depend on the outcome of the discussions among the top leaders of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) this Friday (Sep 30).

“On the 30th (Sept) evening, there are the top five and political bureau meetings, and then at night the supreme council meeting. So let’s wait,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama on Sunday.

Mr Ismail Sabri was speaking to reporters at the end of his visit to New York, where he gave an address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

UMNO’s top five leaders are party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Mohamad Hasan and vice presidents Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Mahdzir Khalid and Ismail Sabri.

The GE15 is not due until September next year, but Ahmad Zahid and Mr Mohamad have been pushing for early polls.

The prime minister said he has yet to receive the agenda for this Friday’s UMNO supreme council meeting.

“I myself do not know the agenda of the meeting and other details. So we can only discuss that night itself,” he added.

Asked if he had found the “inspiration” for the date to dissolve parliament to make way for GE15, the prime minister replied in the negative.

“I have now found the inspiration on how to preserve our green areas,” he said, referring to how he was inspired by New York's Central Park to develop a similar facility in Malaysia.

“However, as for the election, I have yet to find any (inspiration),” he added, according to Bernama.