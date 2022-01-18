Police charge Cathay flight attendants at centre of Hong Kong COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested and charged on Monday (Jan 17) two Cathay Pacific flight attendants for allegedly contravening COVID-19 regulations, after the emergence of the Omicron variant in the territory was traced to their breach of home quarantine.

Like China, Hong Kong maintains a strict zero-COVID strategy that has kept cases low, but has largely cut the finance hub off from both the mainland and the rest of the world for the last two years.

A recent outbreak of Omicron traced to Cathay air crew who breached their quarantine period led to a dramatic tightening of already strict anti-coronavirus controls - including shuttering kindergartens, primary schools, and indoor dining at night.

Police announced late on Monday two flight attendants were arrested and charged for violating anti-COVID measures.

"They had conducted unnecessary activities" on Dec 25 and 27, when they were supposed to be under home quarantine after returning to Hong Kong, the statement said.

"They were both subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant, and have been discharged from hospital upon completion of treatment," it added.

The two who were fired after the quarantine breach face up to six months in prison and a US$640 fine. They have been released on bail and their cases will be heard next month.