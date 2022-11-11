Police officer investigated over Seoul Halloween crowd crush found dead

A South Korean police officer who was being investigated in connection with the Halloween crowd crush that killed more than 150 people in Seoul was found dead on Friday (Nov 11), police said.

SEOUL:

The 55-year-old, identified only by his surname Jeong, was found dead at his home in Seoul, an official at the National Police Agency told AFP.

Jeong, an intelligence officer, had been working for the police station that oversaw the district of Itaewon, an entertainment area in the South Korean capital where the crush took place.

His office - the Yongsan Police Station - is one of the targets of a major investigation into the disaster, including botched crowd control efforts.

Investigators had previously raided the police station.

Transcripts of emergency calls, released earlier this month by the police, showed their hotline had received 11 reports of dangerous crowding nearly four hours before disaster struck, but apparently failed to take action.

The 156 people that died in the crush were mainly young women, including a handful of teenagers and more than two dozen foreigners.