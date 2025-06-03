Police probe missing Briton case in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The disappearance of a British man last week in Malaysia's capital is being investigated from "all angles", police said Tuesday (Jun 3).

A missing person's report was filed, identifying the man as 25-year-old Jordan Johnson-Doyle, Kuala Lumpur police said.

Johnson-Doyle was last seen on May 27 in the bustling Bangsar district, known for its nightlife, trendy bars and cafes, according to local media reports.

"A detailed investigation, from all angles, is underway," Brickfields district police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood told AFP.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Those with any information are urged to contact their nearest police station," Ku Mashariman added in a statement.

Johnson-Doyle's mother, Leanne Burnett, 44, told the Free Malaysia Today news website that her husband had travelled to Kuala Lumpur, adding "we are distraught and pray that he's well somewhere".

She said his family was "seeking the help of anyone who saw him at his last-known location to come forward and inform the police".

Burnett said she was travelling to Malaysia with another son to help with the search.

Police have asked for the public "not to speculate" about Johnson-Doyle's disappearance.

The British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur confirmed Tuesday that it would assist Johnson-Doyle's family.

"We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Malaysia," it said in a statement.

Local reports said Johnson-Doyle, a software engineer, was on a solo backpacking tour around Southeast Asia when he disappeared.