Political impasse after Malaysia GE15 risks delaying national budget, causes divisions in society: Experts

SINGAPORE: As the wait for Malaysia’s next prime minister continues, experts say the ongoing political gridlock risks delaying important policy decisions which are crucial for the country’s weakening economy, while stirring divisions in society.

The country’s 15th general election on Nov 19 resulted in its first ever hung parliament, with none of the three main coalitions securing enough seats to form a simple majority, and consequently, the next government.

With the Barisan Nasional (BN) choosing to withhold its support for both Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN), neither of the two frontrunners can currently reach the 112 seats needed.