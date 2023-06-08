Portuguese language increasingly popular in Macao as city sharpens bilingual edge

MORE STUDENTS LEARNING PORTUGUESE

Schools have reported a marked increase in the number of students enrolling in Portuguese classes in recent years.

At the University of Macau, about 1,000 students are learning the language, with some picking it up through electives such as business law.

Mainland students outnumber local students.

“Many students choose Portuguese as a subject as they consider the professional opportunities. This could bring them into fields like business, diplomacy, and trade in general,” said Professor João Veloso, head of the university’s Portuguese department.

Students CNA spoke to said they hope to eventually work in fields that would require them to communicate with Portuguese-speaking nations.

“Brazil has many big opportunities for us commercially, and China is a big market for Brazil. That is why I want to devote myself to this area,” said Ms Winnie Zeng, an exchange student from Beijing who is completing a one-year exchange programme at the university as part of her Portuguese Degree.