Powerful earthquake hits southeast Taiwan, collapsing building

TAIPEI: A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday (Sep 18), the island's weather bureau said, derailing train carriages and causing a convenience store to collapse.

The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10km.

Japan's Meteorological Agency and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami advisories shortly after the quake, but both later sent updated bulletins saying there was no longer a threat of high waves.

Taiwan media said a low-rise building housing a convenience store collapsed and rescue work had begun to free the four people inside, while a vehicle is suspected of having been thrown off a bridge that toppled.