Powerful earthquake hits southeast Taiwan, collapsing building

TAIPEI: A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday (Sep 18), the island's weather bureau said, derailing train carriages and causing a convenience store to collapse.
The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county, and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.
The US Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10km.
Japan's Meteorological Agency and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami advisories shortly after the quake, but both later sent updated bulletins saying there was no longer a threat of high waves.
Taiwan media said a low-rise building housing a convenience store collapsed and rescue work had begun to free the four people inside, while a vehicle is suspected of having been thrown off a bridge that toppled.
The Taiwan Railways Administration said three carriages came off the rails at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan after part of the platform canopy collapsed, and the roughly 20 passengers aboard had been evacuated and were uninjured.
The quake could be felt across Taiwan, the weather bureau said. Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei.
The USGS said that the quake struck at 2.44pm about 50km north of the city of Taitung.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
This is the second earthquake to hit Taitung in as many days.
On Saturday, a 6.5-magnitude quake hit at just after 9.30pm about 50km north of the coastal city of Taitung at 10km deep, the USGS said.
That quake could be felt across Taiwan, according to the island's weather bureau. Buildings shook briefly in the capital Taipei.
Taiwan's deadliest ever quake was a 7.6-magnitude jolt in September 1999 that killed over 2,400 people.