Prabowo accuses MSCI of trying to intimidate Indonesia after market rout

JAKARTA: Global index provider MSCI was trying to "intimidate" Indonesia but the country would not be afraid, President Prabowo Subianto told his Cabinet on Wednesday (Oct 21), striking a combative tone in his first public reaction to last week's downgrade warning.

MSCI ratcheted up the pressure on Jakarta by announcing that it could demote Indonesia's equities to "standalone" market status, claiming the country had not done enough to crack down on coordinated trading practices in its stock market.

The surprise announcement triggered a record-breaking two-day stock market rout, with a downgrade threatening to cause massive capital flight and cut the US$1.5 trillion G20 economy off from major emerging market index flows.

"The MSCI ... intended to intimidate us," Prabowo told a gathering of his Cabinet that was broadcast on the government's official YouTube channel.

"I simply say to the MSCI: the Indonesian nation fears no one and will not be cowed," he continued, adding: "We possess strength, we have courage, we are willing to make sacrifices, and we refuse to surrender."

MSCI, in an emailed reply to a request for comment, said that its decisions follow transparent and rules-based methodologies.

"MSCI will continue to monitor developments in the Indonesian market and engage with market participants and authorities," it said.