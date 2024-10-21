Prabowo announces his 'Red and White' Cabinet, Sugiono named as Indonesia's new foreign minister
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s newly inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday (Oct 20) evening announced his Cabinet of 48 ministers.
Following the presidential gala dinner at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Prabowo revealed that it will be known as the "Red and White Cabinet".
"Per agreement between leaders of political parties in our coalition, we name this cabinet 'Red and White Cabinet'," he said on Sunday evening.
While it had of a mix of professional and political appointees, most of the economics-related ministers remained the same as those under his predecessor Jokowi.
One key announcement was for the foreign ministry, which will now be led by Sugiono, who goes by one name. A former member of the army's special forces, he is the deputy chairperson of Prabowo's Gerindra Party.
Rosan Perkasa Roeslani returned as investment minister and Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Erick Thohir kept their respective portfolios of finance and state owned enterprises.
Former army general Prabowo won the Feb 14 contest with nearly 60 per cent of the vote and has spent the past nine months building a formidable parliamentary coalition.
The list of coordinating ministers and ministers in Prabowo's "Red and White Cabinet" is as follows:
Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs: Budi Gunawan
Coordinating Minister for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration, and Penitentiary Affairs: Yusril Ihza Mahendra
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs: Airlangga Hartarto
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs: Pratikno
Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development: Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono
Coordinating Minister for People's Empowerment: Muhaimin Iskandar
Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs: Zulkifli Hasan
Minister of State Secretariat: Prasetyo Hadi
Minister of Home Affairs: Tito Karnavian
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Sugiono
Minister of Defense: Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin
Minister of Religious Affairs: Nasaruddin Umar
Minister of Law: Supratman Andi Agtas
Minister of Human Rights: Natalius Pigai
Minister of Immigration and Penitentiary Affairs: Agus Andrianto
Minister of Finance: Sri Mulyani
Minister of Primary and Secondary Education: Abdul Mu'ti
Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology: Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro
Minister of Culture: Fadli Zon
Minister of Health: Budi Gunadi Sadikin
Minister of Social Affairs: Saifullah Yusuf
Minister of Manpower: Yassierli
Minister of Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection/Head of Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI): Abdul Kadir Karding
Minister of Industry: Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita
Minister of Trade: Budi Santoso
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources: Bahlil Lahadalia
Minister of Public Works: Dody Hanggodo
Minister of Housing and Settlement: Maruarar Sirait
Minister of Villages and Disadvantaged Regions Development: Yandri Susanto
Minister of Transmigration: Muhammad Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanagara
Minister of Transport: Dudy Purwagandhi
Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs: Meutya Hafid
Minister of Agriculture: Andi Amran Sulaiman
Minister of Forestry: Raja Juli Antoni
Minister of Marine and Fisheries: Sakti Wahyu Trenggono
Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Affairs/Head of National Land Agency (BPN): Nusron Wahid
Minister of National Development Planning/Head of National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas): Rachmat Pambudy
Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform: Rini Widyantini
Minister of State-owned Enterprises: Erick Thohir
Minister of Population and Family Development/Head of National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN): Wihaji
Minister of Environment/Head of Environmental Control Agency: Hanif Faisol Nurofiq
Minister of Investment and Downstreaming/Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM): Rosan Roeslani
Minister of Cooperatives: Budi Arie Setiadi
Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises: Maman Abdurrahman
Minister of Tourism: Widiyanti Putri Wardhana
Minister of Creative Economy/Head of Creative Economy Agency (Bekraf): Teuku Riefky Harsya
Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection: Arifatul Choiri fauzi
Minister of Youth and Sports: Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo
Below is the list of minister-level officials in the cabinet:
Attorney General: Sanitiar Burhanuddin
Chief of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN): Muhammad Herindra
Chief of Presidential Staff: Anto Mukti Putranto
Head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO): Hasan Nasbi
Cabinet Secretary: Teddy Indra Wijaya
The Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday morning.