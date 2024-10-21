Prabowo announces his 'Red and White' Cabinet, Sugiono named as Indonesia's new foreign minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s newly inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday (Oct 20) evening announced his Cabinet of 48 ministers.

Following the presidential gala dinner at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Prabowo revealed that it will be known as the "Red and White Cabinet".

"Per agreement between leaders of political parties in our coalition, we name this cabinet 'Red and White Cabinet'," he said on Sunday evening.

While it had of a mix of professional and political appointees, most of the economics-related ministers remained the same as those under his predecessor Jokowi.

One key announcement was for the foreign ministry, which will now be led by Sugiono, who goes by one name. A former member of the army's special forces, he is the deputy chairperson of Prabowo's Gerindra Party.

Rosan Perkasa Roeslani returned as investment minister and Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Erick Thohir kept their respective portfolios of finance and state owned enterprises.

Former army general Prabowo won the Feb 14 contest with nearly 60 per cent of the vote and has spent the past nine months building a formidable parliamentary coalition.

The list of coordinating ministers and ministers in Prabowo's "Red and White Cabinet" is as follows:

Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs: Budi Gunawan

Coordinating Minister for Legal, Human Rights, Immigration, and Penitentiary Affairs: Yusril Ihza Mahendra

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs: Airlangga Hartarto

Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs: Pratikno

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development: Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono

Coordinating Minister for People's Empowerment: Muhaimin Iskandar

Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs: Zulkifli Hasan

Minister of State Secretariat: Prasetyo Hadi

Minister of Home Affairs: Tito Karnavian

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Sugiono

Minister of Defense: Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin

Minister of Religious Affairs: Nasaruddin Umar

Minister of Law: Supratman Andi Agtas

Minister of Human Rights: Natalius Pigai

Minister of Immigration and Penitentiary Affairs: Agus Andrianto

Minister of Finance: Sri Mulyani

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education: Abdul Mu'ti

Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology: Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro

Minister of Culture: Fadli Zon

Minister of Health: Budi Gunadi Sadikin

Minister of Social Affairs: Saifullah Yusuf

Minister of Manpower: Yassierli

Minister of Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection/Head of Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI): Abdul Kadir Karding

Minister of Industry: Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita

Minister of Trade: Budi Santoso

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources: Bahlil Lahadalia

Minister of Public Works: Dody Hanggodo

Minister of Housing and Settlement: Maruarar Sirait

Minister of Villages and Disadvantaged Regions Development: Yandri Susanto

Minister of Transmigration: Muhammad Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanagara

Minister of Transport: Dudy Purwagandhi

Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs: Meutya Hafid

Minister of Agriculture: Andi Amran Sulaiman

Minister of Forestry: Raja Juli Antoni

Minister of Marine and Fisheries: Sakti Wahyu Trenggono

Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Affairs/Head of National Land Agency (BPN): Nusron Wahid

Minister of National Development Planning/Head of National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas): Rachmat Pambudy

Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform: Rini Widyantini

Minister of State-owned Enterprises: Erick Thohir

Minister of Population and Family Development/Head of National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN): Wihaji

Minister of Environment/Head of Environmental Control Agency: Hanif Faisol Nurofiq

Minister of Investment and Downstreaming/Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM): Rosan Roeslani

Minister of Cooperatives: Budi Arie Setiadi

Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises: Maman Abdurrahman

Minister of Tourism: Widiyanti Putri Wardhana

Minister of Creative Economy/Head of Creative Economy Agency (Bekraf): Teuku Riefky Harsya

Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection: Arifatul Choiri fauzi

Minister of Youth and Sports: Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo

Below is the list of minister-level officials in the cabinet:

Attorney General: Sanitiar Burhanuddin

Chief of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN): Muhammad Herindra

Chief of Presidential Staff: Anto Mukti Putranto

Head of the Presidential Communication Office (PCO): Hasan Nasbi

Cabinet Secretary: Teddy Indra Wijaya

The Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday morning.