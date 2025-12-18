Prabowo’s proposal to scrap direct election of regional leaders sparks debate, concerns

JAKARTA: A suggestion by President Prabowo Subianto that regional Indonesian leaders be appointed and not elected by the people has sparked debate among political parties, with analysts saying it would be a setback for democracy that would not address corruption risk.

Political parties are split over whether the country should continue allowing voters to directly elect their governors, mayors and regents, or shift to a system where regional leaders are appointed by local parliaments.

The debate follows Prabowo proposing on Dec 5 that direct regional polls be scrapped and replaced with appointments by local legislatures (DPRD).

Prabowo argued that regional elections are costly and prone to problems such as vote buying.



“I invite the political forces to be brave in offering solutions to the people. Democratic, but without wasting money,” Prabowo said at the 61st anniversary celebration of Golkar Party in Jakarta.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“If the public has already elected the district and provincial DPRDs, then why not just let them directly choose the governor and regent as well and be done with it.”

Indonesia staged two elections last year: In February to elect the president and members of the national parliament, national senate, provincial DPRD and district level DPRD; and again in November to elect 37 governors, 415 regents and 93 mayors.

Prabowo wants to get rid of the second one.

But experts warn the move could set Indonesia back to the days of former president Suharto, who ruled with an iron fist for more than three decades until 1998.

During Suharto’s New Order regime marked by the military’s far-reaching control over civilian life, Indonesians could vote only for one of three state-sanctioned parties — Golkar, the United Development Party (PPP) and the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI).

They had no say in choosing their provincial and municipal leaders, who were effectively appointed by the central government.