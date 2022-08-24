Prayut Chan-o-cha: Thailand's survivor PM

BANGKOK: After masterminding Thailand's 2014 military coup, Prayut Chan-o-cha penned a pop song asking for a little more time to return happiness to the people, but eight years later the political survivor is facing his own countdown.

The country's constitutional court on Wednesday (Aug 24) suspended him from office while it decides whether he has reached the eight-year term limit laid down for the prime minister.



A decision against him will end the rule of one of Thailand's longest-serving prime ministers months ahead of a general election.



Thailand is due to go to the polls by March next year with Prayut increasingly out of favour with voters.



A recent opinion poll of 1,300 people by the National Institute of Development Administration found two-thirds wanted him to vacate office immediately.



He was targeted in large youth-led pro-democracy rallies that sprang up in Bangkok in 2020 calling for his resignation.



His government has also faced criticism over its handling of the pandemic and the economy, with Thailand recording its worst economic performance since the 1990s.



Prayut has had to contend with growing factionalism and defections within his ruling coalition - almost a year ago he survived a plot to overthrow him by a junior minister.



And last month he came through his fourth parliamentary no-confidence vote.



"I actually think what is interesting is that he has been able to hold on for so long, despite all of these problems," says Aaron Connelly, analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.



It is not the first time Prayut has faced a constitutional headache - in late 2020 he survived a legal challenge over his use of an army residence his family calls home despite him no longer being part of the military top brass.