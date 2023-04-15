Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thai PM Prayut gets a drenching in surprise water fight appearance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thai PM Prayut gets a drenching in surprise water fight appearance

Thai PM Prayut gets a drenching in surprise water fight appearance

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the prime ministerial candidate from the United Thai Nation Party (Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party), plays with water as he celebrates the Songkran holiday which marks the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr 14, 2023. (Photo: United Nation Thai Party/Handout via REUTERS)

15 Apr 2023 08:43AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 08:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha got a soaking on Friday (Apr 14) as a surprise participant in one of the world's biggest water fights, showing no signs of any dampened spirits from a slump in popularity just weeks from an election.

Dressed in the bright Hawaiian shirt traditionally worn at the Thai New Year festival Songkran, Prayut showed up unannounced at Bangkok's famous Khaosan Road and was the instant target of throngs of revellers armed with buckets and water guns.

Videos on social media showed the former army chief, who seized power in a coup in 2014, wiping water constantly from his head and face and taking fire from all angles as he strolled through crowds that cheered and whistled.

The 69-year-old general went on the offensive soon after, taking aim at partygoers from close range with a fluorescent pump-action water gun.

Prayut has been struggling in opinion polls ahead of the May 14 general election, with several recent national surveys showing his popularity at less than half of the frontrunner for the top job, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Related:

Source: Reuters/jo

Related Topics

Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.