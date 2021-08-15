Pregnant mums in Indonesia face health risks, anxiety amid cases of maternal deaths linked to COVID-19

JAKARTA: Afrizal and Iftiyah were high school sweethearts.

After they graduated from Yogyakarta’s Gajah Mada University, they tied the knot in 2019.

A rosy future awaited them as Mr Afrizal secured a job in the energy industry, and they moved to Bekasi on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

Everything seemed to go well, especially since they were expecting their first child this year.

But a turn of fate left 27-year-old Mr Afrizal grief-stricken.

As his wife wanted to deliver the baby in her hometown, she travelled to Yogyakarta before the Idul Fitri holiday in May to be with her parents.

Mr Afrizal, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, also travelled to Yogyakarta to spend the festival with them.

In early June, both of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Afrizal barely displayed symptoms and recovered after self-isolating for 10 days.

But 30-week pregnant Mdm Ifityah had a persistent fever and subsequently suffered from breathlessness.

Due to limited medical resources, she was treated at three different hospitals. The doctors at the third facility eventually decided to perform a Caesarean delivery on Jul 11.

After the C-section, 25-year-old Mdm Iftiyah showed improvements and was even able to communicate with her husband.

“Her fight to live was incredible. But on Jul 22, at 2pm, the ward staff called. I started to feel there was something wrong. I immediately went to the hospital.

“I was told that she experienced respiratory failure and her heart had stopped beating despite being shocked twice. She was pronounced dead,” Mr Afrizal recounted to CNA.

As Indonesia struggles to contain the second wave of COVID-19 infections, the number of maternal deaths caused by the virus is rising, said experts. This has led to more health risks as well as anxiety for those who are with child.

According to the Indonesian Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association (POGI), at least 536 maternal deaths due to the coronavirus have been recorded in Indonesia since the pandemic began. This is about 18 per cent of Indonesia’s maternal deaths currently.

“There is clearly an increase in maternal deaths, and we know that the Delta variant which has been spreading in Indonesia is very contagious,” said Dr Ari Kusuma Januarto, head of POGI.

“And we also know that pregnant women are vulnerable.”

Dr Januarto said that between January and May, they tested about 15,000 pregnant women in Jakarta. Out of this, 1,600 tested positive.

He said that one out of nine pregnant women who had COVID-19 displayed severe symptoms.

As of Saturday (Aug 14), the country has more than 115,000 deaths and more than 3.8 million infections.