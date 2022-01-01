Not just kids’ games: Indonesian activist’s race against time to save traditional children’s games from disappearing

BANDUNG, Indonesia: Mohamad Zaini Alif stood on a raised concrete stage of a small open-air amphitheater inside a botanical garden in the hilly suburbs of Bandung, Indonesia’s third biggest city.

Before him were around 50 doctors, nurses and admin staffers from a hospital in Jakarta, who travelled for 170km just to hear him speak about the one thing Alif is most passionate about: Indonesian traditional children’s games.

Alif, a small, bespectacled, 46-year-old, went on to talk about his journey to document and study more than 2,600 traditional children’s games scattered across the vast Southeast Asian country as well as his efforts to revive them through community projects.

Some of the participants were nodding and smiling when Alif mentioned names like “hahayaman”, “galah asin” and other games they might have played as children. Their smiles became fainter when Alif listed down games they have only heard of from their parents but never played.

At the end of his presentation, Alif gave them a taste of these now obscure and forgotten traditional games.

Some were clapping games which participants can do anytime they want with little preparation while others required tracks and markers to be drawn on the ground as well as toys and equipment fashioned out of bamboo, hemp rope and wood.

The participants, already in their 30s to 50s, enthusiastically played these games, laughing and joking among themselves throughout the session.