Pricier than buses, cheaper than flights: How does Malaysia's JB-KL electric train compare to other options?

PRICIER THAN A BUS, CHEAPER THAN A FLIGHT

A standard one-way ticket on the new route costs RM88 (S$28). That makes it pricier than most bus fares — in some cases nearly double — but still significantly cheaper than flying, at roughly a-third of the price of a domestic flight between the two cities.

Checks on the KTMB website showed that standard ticket prices range from RM88 to RM99, with costs higher during festive periods like New Year’s Day and Chinese New Year.

Demand appeared strong: Tickets for early services were snapped up quickly.

According to KTMB, tickets for the inaugural service from JB to KL were almost sold out on Dec 9, three days before departure, with only seats for people with disabilities left for purchase.

When buying my ticket on Dec 9, I could see the choice seats being snapped up in real time and scrambled to type in my details to complete the transaction.

Those keen on trying the ETS soon will have to plan ahead and book their seats as early as possible.

Travellers I spoke to said they found the prices reasonable, given the comfort and time savings.