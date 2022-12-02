Malaysians expect 'principles over politics' as PM Anwar finalises Cabinet line-up: Analyst

SINGAPORE: Malaysians will be expecting principles and values to be prioritised over politics in the unity government, as Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim finalises his Cabinet line-up, said an analyst on Friday (Dec 2).

Assembling a Cabinet smaller than previous administrations while appeasing various political parties supporting him – including opponents he campaigned against during the general election – is a tough balancing act, said Dr Norshahril Saat, a senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

“But I think what Malaysians are expecting from this government is, of course, principles and values more than politics,” he told CNA’s Asia First.

“I think the bigger aim is to unite the country, and to tackle the important issues in the everyday life of the people. So I think this is a major priority for the Anwar Ibrahim government.”

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said on Thursday that discussions on his Cabinet line-up are nearly complete, after meeting with various allies and balancing conflicting demands.

ONE OF THE MOST POLARISING ELECTIONS IN MALAYSIA

“The question now is whether he will name a full Cabinet, or will he take the example of the previous Pakatan Harapan government, where Dr Mahathir Mohamad named some of the key positions in the Cabinet first, and then unveil the other members of the Cabinet later,” Dr Norshahril said.

Many observers are paying close attention to key Cabinet appointments, such as the finance, home affairs and health portfolios.

Mr Anwar’s Cabinet will need to satisfy the various coalitions and parties supporting him, after one of the most polarising elections in the country, analysts have pointed out.

“What Malaysia is experiencing now is unprecedented, this unity government. In the past, governments were formed very quickly because of a simple majority,” said Dr Norshahril, adding that Malaysians are expecting this new government to offer stability despite the differences within.

“It's a fragile government and anything could change if parties decide to leave the coalition.”

Going forward, the main challenge for Mr Anwar is ensuring that this new government can stay united and at least last for the next five years, noted Dr Norshahril. Since 2018, Malaysia has seen three prime ministers.

“And of course, Malaysians would not want to see a repeat of those very uncertain episodes,” he added.