Malaysians expect 'principles over politics' as PM Anwar finalises Cabinet line-up: Analyst
Assembling a Cabinet smaller than previous administrations while appeasing various political parties supporting him is a tough balancing act, said one observer.
SINGAPORE: Malaysians will be expecting principles and values to be prioritised over politics in the unity government, as Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim finalises his Cabinet line-up, said an analyst on Friday (Dec 2).
Assembling a Cabinet smaller than previous administrations while appeasing various political parties supporting him – including opponents he campaigned against during the general election – is a tough balancing act, said Dr Norshahril Saat, a senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.
“But I think what Malaysians are expecting from this government is, of course, principles and values more than politics,” he told CNA’s Asia First.
“I think the bigger aim is to unite the country, and to tackle the important issues in the everyday life of the people. So I think this is a major priority for the Anwar Ibrahim government.”
The Pakatan Harapan chairman said on Thursday that discussions on his Cabinet line-up are nearly complete, after meeting with various allies and balancing conflicting demands.
ONE OF THE MOST POLARISING ELECTIONS IN MALAYSIA
“The question now is whether he will name a full Cabinet, or will he take the example of the previous Pakatan Harapan government, where Dr Mahathir Mohamad named some of the key positions in the Cabinet first, and then unveil the other members of the Cabinet later,” Dr Norshahril said.
Many observers are paying close attention to key Cabinet appointments, such as the finance, home affairs and health portfolios.
Mr Anwar’s Cabinet will need to satisfy the various coalitions and parties supporting him, after one of the most polarising elections in the country, analysts have pointed out.
“What Malaysia is experiencing now is unprecedented, this unity government. In the past, governments were formed very quickly because of a simple majority,” said Dr Norshahril, adding that Malaysians are expecting this new government to offer stability despite the differences within.
“It's a fragile government and anything could change if parties decide to leave the coalition.”
Going forward, the main challenge for Mr Anwar is ensuring that this new government can stay united and at least last for the next five years, noted Dr Norshahril. Since 2018, Malaysia has seen three prime ministers.
“And of course, Malaysians would not want to see a repeat of those very uncertain episodes,” he added.
BEING SENSITIVE TO THE PEOPLE’S NEEDS
Within his first week of taking office, Mr Anwar has already made several promises, including doing away with appointing Cabinet ministers as a form of reward, ensuring that government money is put to good use, and tackling the rising cost of living.
“I think the government has to be sensitive to the needs of people. People on the ground are struggling, of course, due to the current high cost of living, and I think it's an important signal for the leadership to show that they are with the people,” said Dr Norshahril, adding that the Malaysian leader has made good moves since taking office.
“He is a very experienced politician. He was once a deputy prime minister under (former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad’s) administration. So I think he's used to this, and I think he's got a good first week. He understands the ground.”
Mr Anwar’s promises could be seen as populist by his critics, but they indicate that change is under way in the country, observers noted.
“These are important signals,” said Dr Norshahril.
“We expect prime ministers to be tested within the first 100 days, but it seems like in the first week, he has made some good inroads in trying to change Malaysia.”