Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Protest against COVID-19 restrictions turns violent in Brussels
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Protest against COVID-19 restrictions turns violent in Brussels

Protest against COVID-19 restrictions turns violent in Brussels
Police officers walk on the street during a protest against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Protest against COVID-19 restrictions turns violent in Brussels
Police officers walk on the street during a protest against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Protest against COVID-19 restrictions turns violent in Brussels
Burning objects are seen on the street during a protest against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Protest against COVID-19 restrictions turns violent in Brussels
Police officers walk on the street during a protest against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Protest against COVID-19 restrictions turns violent in Brussels
Police officers dressed in riot gear cross the street during a protest against the Belgian government's restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
06 Dec 2021 12:26AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 12:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: Police fired teargas and used water cannon on Sunday (Dec 5) to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks as a demonstration in Brussels over government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions turned violent.

A few thousand protesters marched peacefully through the centre of the Belgian capital to the neighbourhood which hosts the headquarters of European Union institutions, where the demonstration reached its end point.

In the EU quarter a group of protesters wearing black hoods and chanting "liberte" (freedom) started to throw stones at the police, who reacted with teargas and water cannons, according to footage and reports from Reuters journalists present.

Demonstrators were protesting rules imposed in October that oblige people to show COVID-19 passes to access bars and restaurants.

"I can't bear discrimination in any form, and now there's the vaccine pass which is discriminatory, sanctions for (unvaccinated) carers which are discriminatory too, there's mandatory vaccination which is heading our way," one protestor, martial arts teacher Alain Sienaort, said.

"That's all discrimination, so we have to fight it. We don't want a dictatorship."

The protest followed new measures announced on Friday to curb one of Europe's highest infection rates, including mandatory mask wearing for most primary school children and a lengthening of the school holidays.

In late November, a much larger number of demonstrators clashed violently with the police in Brussels. That led to dozens of arrests, injuries among police officers and widespread property damage.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us