Rare protest in China tech hub over COVID-19 lockdown

BEIJING: Dozens of people have taken part in a rare protest in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, social media footage shows, after officials announced a snap lockdown over a handful of COVID-19 cases.

The megacity of more than 18 million people reported just 10 infections on Tuesday (Sep 27), but officials have still ordered residents in three districts to stay home as China sticks to its strict zero-COVID policy.

Officials are also under pressure to snuff out outbreaks quickly ahead of a key political meeting in Beijing next month.

Videos circulating on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo and Instagram since Monday - verified by AFP - show dozens chanting "lift the COVID lockdown" as rows of police in medical protective gear look on.

In one clip a woman shouts: "Police are hitting people."

The protest took place in Shawei, a neighbourhood in Futian district where the city government is based, AFP confirmed.

Shawei's subway station was shut down from 10pm on Monday until further notice "as part of pandemic prevention and control", the city's metro operator said in a statement.

At least 14 "high-risk areas" across three districts - Futian, Luohu and Longgang - were under lockdown on Tuesday, with residents forced to stay in their homes, health officials said without offering details on the number of people affected.

Another 15 neighbourhoods are marked as medium-risk, with residents only allowed to walk inside their housing compounds.