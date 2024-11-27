Protesters for jailed ex-PM Khan cleared from Pakistan capital's centre

Protesters who marched on the Pakistan capital to demand the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan were cleared from the city centre on Wednesday (Nov 27) after a sweeping security crackdown.

Khan has been jailed since August 2023, sidelined by dozens of legal cases he claims were confected to prevent his comeback in elections this year marred by rigging allegations.

Since the February vote his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has defied a government crackdown with regular rallies, but Tuesday's gathering was by far the largest to grip the capital since the poll.

More than 10,000 protesters had surged in starting at the weekend, defying a ban on public gatherings and a city lockdown to skirmish with 20,000 security forces enlisted to turn them back.

The government said at least one police officer was slain in unrest on Monday, while four state paramilitary officers were also reported killed when protesters ran them over in a vehicle on Tuesday.

The crowds aimed to occupy a public square outside parliament and the prime minister's house.

Overnight, security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters wielding sticks and slingshots, as roadblocks were set ablaze.

By early Wednesday AFP staff saw the main thoroughfare towards Islamabad's government enclave cleared of crowds, and security forces in riot gear being bussed away from the area.