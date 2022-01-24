Advocacy group urges Pfizer to sell more COVID-19 pills to developing countries

NEW YORK: An influential consumer advocacy group is pressing Pfizer to supply more of its new COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to developing countries this year, concerned that access to the treatment will mirror inequalities in vaccines.

Public Citizen sent a letter to Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla on Monday (Jan 24), asking the drugmaker to set aside at least two-thirds of its supply this year for developing countries at a reasonable price.

Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen's Access to Medicines program, said the letter was the opening salvo of what he expects will be a year-long campaign by the group.

"This is going to be one of the top access to medicines issues of the coming year. It's going to be a tremendously discouraging repeat of vaccine inequity, at least initially, and many of us will be working to mitigate that," Maybarduk said.

Pfizer's Paxlovid is expected to be a key tool in treating COVID-19 after a clinical trial showed that it reduced hospitalisations in high-risk patients by around 90 per cent. The results were significantly better than those from a clinical trial of Merck Inc's rival oral antiviral Molnupiravir.