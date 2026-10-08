Pushing back RTS-Link launch to mid-Feb provides buffer for smooth operations: Anthony Loke

JOHOR BAHRU: The decision to push back the launch of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link to mid-February will provide a buffer for final safety assessments and technical approvals to be completed, according to Malaysia’s transport minister.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of a new bus service aimed at dispersing traffic around the RTS Link on Thursday (Oct 8), Anthony Loke said the change in the service’s opening date was “not really a postponement”, as construction of the project itself remains on track to be completed by Dec 31.

However, he said “several additional weeks” would be needed for a final assessment by an independent safety consultant and to secure technical approvals from the relevant authorities in Malaysia and Singapore.

“We do not want to take unnecessary risks because this is an important project. Safety has to be taken into consideration because this is a cross-border service and we expect thousands of people to use it every day,” Loke said.

“So even though there may be a slight delay of a little over a month, we believe this is the better decision to ensure that all systems operate smoothly. If we were to proceed without a comprehensive assessment, we would be concerned about the possibility of technical problems,” he added.

Loke said the mid-February timeframe already includes additional leeway for the necessary processes to be completed, even though an earlier opening could be possible.

“Technically, we might be able to push for an earlier date in January, but we want some buffer to ensure that all the necessary processes are carried out properly,” he said.