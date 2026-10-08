Pushing back RTS-Link launch to mid-Feb provides buffer for smooth operations: Anthony Loke
The Malaysian Transport Minister said an earlier launch date of January was “technically” plausible but he was seeking “some buffer” to complete the necessary safety assessments and regulatory approvals.
JOHOR BAHRU: The decision to push back the launch of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link to mid-February will provide a buffer for final safety assessments and technical approvals to be completed, according to Malaysia’s transport minister.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of a new bus service aimed at dispersing traffic around the RTS Link on Thursday (Oct 8), Anthony Loke said the change in the service’s opening date was “not really a postponement”, as construction of the project itself remains on track to be completed by Dec 31.
However, he said “several additional weeks” would be needed for a final assessment by an independent safety consultant and to secure technical approvals from the relevant authorities in Malaysia and Singapore.
“We do not want to take unnecessary risks because this is an important project. Safety has to be taken into consideration because this is a cross-border service and we expect thousands of people to use it every day,” Loke said.
“So even though there may be a slight delay of a little over a month, we believe this is the better decision to ensure that all systems operate smoothly. If we were to proceed without a comprehensive assessment, we would be concerned about the possibility of technical problems,” he added.
Loke said the mid-February timeframe already includes additional leeway for the necessary processes to be completed, even though an earlier opening could be possible.
“Technically, we might be able to push for an earlier date in January, but we want some buffer to ensure that all the necessary processes are carried out properly,” he said.
Last Friday, Singapore's Land Transport Authority and Malaysia's Ministry of Transport said in a joint statement that RTS Operations (RTSO), the operator of the rail link, had informed them of the revised timeline.
They added that the February 2027 target remains subject to RTSO obtaining independent safety certification and securing final regulatory approvals.
Singapore's Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said in a Facebook post on Friday that the original plan had been for safety certification and licensing to be completed before the end of this year, "but it was not to be".
He said his colleagues at the Land Transport Authority had worked to ensure the Singapore station was ready for the start of cross-border train services, adding: "We aim to start services before Hari Raya next year."
Hari Raya Puasa falls on Mar 10 next year.
The 4km rail link, which will connect Singapore’s Woodlands North station with Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru, had been expected to begin service by the end of 2026.
Once operational, the cross-border rail service will have a peak capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with the journey between the two stations expected to take about five minutes.
When asked on Thursday on when the exact date of the launch is, Loke said this can only be made clear “after all the necessary approvals have been obtained”.
“But in terms of the general timeframe, we are quite confident that it will be around mid-February,” said Loke.
When asked by CNA on whether his recent announcement to resign as Malaysia Transport Minister would impact the timeline of the RTS Link service launch, Loke stressed that it would not.
“(The RTS Link timeline) has nothing to do with my resignation … It concerns the work done by contractors and the team. We make policy decisions and I act as a spokesman for the project but (my potential resignation) will not impact the timeline,” said Loke.
Loke had resigned from this Cabinet post in protest of former prime minister Najib Razak's conditional royal pardon. Loke recently clarified that he and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have agreed it will take effect only when Najib begins his house arrest.
BUSES TO LINK PASSENGERS TO MALLS, TOWNS
Earlier on Thursday, Loke launched an expansion of shuttle bus services called Bas.My aimed at reducing bottleneck congestion at Johor Bahru’s Bukit Chagar RTS Link station.
Around 20 additional services are being planned to connect travellers from the station to popular malls like Mid Valley Southkey, Toppen Tebrau and Paradigm Mall.
It would also link up residential towns in Johor Bahru such as Kota Masai, Permas Jaya and Taman Pulai Mutiara.
The services will have a frequency of between 15 minutes and 30 minutes, and will offer at least 70 trips each day.
Loke told reporters that a road in Johor Bahru Sentral - Jalan Jim Quee - will be closed off as a dedicated lane for buses to pick up and drop off RTS Link passengers.
“This will make passengers’ journeys easier. It is one of the immediate measures that we can implement once the RTS begins operations,” said Loke.
He added that the bus services will be alongside other measures to help with traffic dispersal once the RTS Link is launched - including more commuter train services to other parts of Johor as well as park and ride facilities which will be linked to the station via pedestrian link bridges.
“With all these plans, we are confident that we can accommodate and disperse the additional traffic generated by the RTS project,” he said.