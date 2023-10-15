Putin sees Belt and Road Initiative as China's desire to cooperate

BEIJING: Russia President Vladimir Putin said that he sees China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a desire to cooperate on the global arena, Russian and Chinese news agencies reported on Sunday (Oct 15).

"We see that some perceive it as an attempt by the People's Republic of China to crush someone under itself, but we don't see this that way: We just see a desire for cooperation," Russia's RIA state news agency cited Putin as saying.

"In my opinion, the main advantage of the cooperation concept proposed by China is that within the framework of cooperation, no one imposes anything on others," Putin said in an interview with China Media Corporation.

China's unique feature in building relations with other countries today is "No one imposes or forces anything on anyone. They only provide opportunities", Putin was quoted by Chinese state television as saying in Moscow.