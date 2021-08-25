Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan 'threats'

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed their countries will step up efforts to counter "threats" emerging from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover, the Kremlin said on Wednesday (Aug 25).

In a phone call, the two leaders "expressed their readiness to step up efforts to combat threats of terrorism and drug trafficking coming from the territory of Afghanistan", the Kremlin said in a statement.

They also spoke of the "importance of establishing peace" in Afghanistan and "preventing the spread of instability to adjacent regions".

Putin and Xi "agreed to intensify bilateral contacts" and "make the most of the potential" of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that is due to convene for a summit in Tajikistan next month.