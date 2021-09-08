Qatar says Taliban show 'pragmatism', should be judged by actions

DOHA: Qatar said the Taliban have demonstrated "pragmatism" and should be judged on their actions as the undisputed rulers of Afghanistan, but stopped short of announcing formal recognition of the militants.

Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah al-Khater told AFP in an exclusive interview that it would be up to the Afghans to determine their future, not the international community.

Doha was the central intermediary between the Taliban, who opened a political office in Qatar in 2013, and the international community including Washington up until the group completed their lightning takeover of Afghanistan last month.

"They have shown a great deal of pragmatism. Let's seize the opportunities there ... and look at their public actions," said Khater, who stopped short of announcing formal recognition of Afghanistan's new rulers.

"They are the de facto rulers, no question about that," she told AFP in the interview, which took place late Monday (Sep 6), before the Taliban unveiled their hardline interim government.