Gone in seven months: China's fired foreign minister Qin Gang

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was removed from his post after just seven months in the job on Tuesday (Jul 25), bringing an end to weeks of confusion after the 57-year-old once seen as close to President Xi Jinping disappeared from public view.

He was replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi, 69.

There has been an explosion of online intrigue, some of which claims Qin's absence was linked to an alleged affair with a prominent TV anchor.

"There is no clearer captain's pick in the current leadership than Qin," Neil Thomas, from the US think tank Asia Society Policy Institute, told the Financial Times.

That makes his mysterious ousting all the more surprising.

TOUGH TALKING

Originally from the northeastern city of Tianjin, 57-year-old Qin has spent his whole career in China's diplomatic service.

He became one of the country's youngest foreign ministers on his appointment in December 2022 after a brief stint as US ambassador, enjoying a meteoric rise to the top that analysts partly attributed to his closeness to Xi.

Qin studied International Politics at one of China's most prestigious schools for aspiring diplomats, the University of International Relations in Beijing.

After graduating, Qin entered the diplomatic service, working in several jobs at the foreign ministry as well as postings at the Chinese Embassy in Britain.